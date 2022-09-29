3,208 Shares in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 556.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NXTG opened at $57.51 on Thursday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a twelve month low of $56.35 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.86.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.441 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.

