331 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $21,142,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $13,935,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,476,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3,651.8% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 56,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after buying an additional 55,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 271.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after buying an additional 46,004 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $95.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.97. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $92.70 and a one year high of $138.08.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.