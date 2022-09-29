423 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $58.91 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $55.92 and a 1 year high of $69.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.14.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.