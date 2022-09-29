501 Shares in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at $1,102,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.25 per share, for a total transaction of $14,450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 272,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,684,512.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $350,365.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,346.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.25 per share, for a total transaction of $14,450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 272,450 shares in the company, valued at $19,684,512.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,059 shares of company stock worth $3,052,688 in the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 3.1 %

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $74.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.32 and a 1-year high of $87.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

