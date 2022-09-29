5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Trading 5.8% Higher

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $14.70. 758 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 176,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

Separately, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,033,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter valued at about $3,229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

