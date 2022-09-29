5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Trading 5.8% Higher

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $14.70. 758 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 176,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Get 5E Advanced Materials alerts:

5E Advanced Materials Trading Up 6.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.99.

Institutional Trading of 5E Advanced Materials

About 5E Advanced Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth about $6,033,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 5E Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5E Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.