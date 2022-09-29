5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.71

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.71 and traded as high as C$1.75. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$1.74, with a volume of 48,874 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cormark upped their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

5N Plus Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$153.69 million and a PE ratio of -30.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.71.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus ( TSE:VNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$92.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.01 million. On average, research analysts predict that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

Featured Stories

