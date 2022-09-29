ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a growth of 91.0% from the August 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ABB in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.24.

ABB opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. ABB has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $39.11.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. ABB had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Analysts predict that ABB will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ABB by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ABB by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of ABB by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ABB by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,743,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,557,000 after acquiring an additional 201,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of ABB by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

