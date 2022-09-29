Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Short Interest Update

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 89.9% from the August 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Aben Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ABNAF opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Aben Resources has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Aben Resources

Aben Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and graphite deposits. Its flagship project is the Forrest Kerr Gold project that covers an area of 23,397 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

