AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Friday, June 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on AC Immune from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $260.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 13.28, a quick ratio of 13.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37. AC Immune has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $8.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AC Immune ( NASDAQ:ACIU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). Equities analysts anticipate that AC Immune will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in AC Immune by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new stake in AC Immune in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in AC Immune in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in AC Immune in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile



AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

