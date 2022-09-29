accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $669.51

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 669.51 ($8.09) and traded as low as GBX 532 ($6.43). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 544 ($6.57), with a volume of 65,539 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £224.85 million and a P/E ratio of 1,110.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 596.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 669.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

