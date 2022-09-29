Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACONW) Short Interest Update

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACONW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Aclarion Price Performance

Shares of Aclarion stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Aclarion has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $1.00.

Aclarion Company Profile

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, develops software application for magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It offers NOCISCAN-LS Post-Processor suite comprising NOCICALC-LS that receives and processes the acquired disc MRS data to calculate levels of degenerative pain biomarkers; and NOCIGRAM-LS, a clinical decision support software.

