AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $156.55

AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 156.55 ($1.89) and traded as low as GBX 110.50 ($1.34). AdEPT Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 112.50 ($1.36), with a volume of 396 shares traded.

AdEPT Technology Group Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 133.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 156.55. The company has a market capitalization of £28.16 million and a P/E ratio of -26.16.

AdEPT Technology Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

AdEPT Technology Group Company Profile

AdEPT Technology Group plc provides unified communication and IT services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. The company offers call and line rental, data connectivity, IP telephony, support, and maintenance services, as well as voice and cloud services.

