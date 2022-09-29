Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,000 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the August 31st total of 335,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 729,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adial Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $53,000. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADIL opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The company has a market cap of $9.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adial Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ADIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Sell-side analysts predict that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

