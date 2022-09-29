Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Short Interest Update

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the August 31st total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 63.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aditxt stock. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,521 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of Aditxt worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aditxt Trading Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ ADTX opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.25. Aditxt has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $136.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aditxt ( NASDAQ:ADTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($6.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.50 by ($12.00). The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aditxt will post -12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Dawson James cut shares of Aditxt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

About Aditxt

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

Further Reading

