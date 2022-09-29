Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Affinity Bancshares Price Performance

Affinity Bancshares stock opened at $14.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $96.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.48. Affinity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affinity Bancshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Affinity Bancshares by 66.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 36,286 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Affinity Bancshares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

