AIB Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AIB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AIB Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AIB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AIB Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIB. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AIB Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,861,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AIB Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,461,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AIB Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,799,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AIB Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,458,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AIB Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,458,000. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

AIB Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of AIB stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95. AIB Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.54.

About AIB Acquisition

AIB Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the fintech industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

