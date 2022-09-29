Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Shares Up 5.7%

Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.39. 128,482 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 216,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Akouos Trading Up 5.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $198.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. Equities research analysts predict that Akouos, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Akouos

About Akouos

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akouos in the fourth quarter worth about $8,884,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akouos by 28.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,381,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,860,000 after purchasing an additional 743,208 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Akouos by 109.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 915,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 478,209 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Akouos during the second quarter valued at about $2,139,000. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP increased its stake in Akouos by 291.8% during the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 387,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 288,884 shares during the period.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

