Alaska Air Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $5.30 Per Share (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Alaska Air Group in a report issued on Monday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $5.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.00. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s FY2024 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 3.3 %

ALK has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.44.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.44. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $63.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 34.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 20.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at $624,527.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.