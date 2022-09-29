Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.3% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Bell Bank grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 33.2% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% in the second quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $166.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

