Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA opened at $80.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $214.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.55. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $182.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

