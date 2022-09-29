Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Trading 3.8% Higher

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.89. 1,781 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 11,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alithya Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.
Alithya Group Trading Up 3.8 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.74.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Alithya Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,602,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,576,000 after purchasing an additional 27,280 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Alithya Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,035,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 84,572 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Alithya Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 95,901 shares during the period. 21.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.
