Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Trading 3.8% Higher

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.89. 1,781 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 11,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alithya Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Alithya Group Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alithya Group ( NASDAQ:ALYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $99.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.88 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alithya Group Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Alithya Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,602,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,576,000 after purchasing an additional 27,280 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Alithya Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,035,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 84,572 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Alithya Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 95,901 shares during the period. 21.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alithya Group

(Get Rating)

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.