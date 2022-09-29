Allworth Financial LP Boosts Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 813 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in BHP Group by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,360 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 18,608 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in BHP Group by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 362,964 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,905,000 after purchasing an additional 88,405 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,907 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Price Performance

NYSE:BHP opened at $50.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.40. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $79.66.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

A number of analysts recently commented on BHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,490 ($30.09) to GBX 2,410 ($29.12) in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,934.11.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.