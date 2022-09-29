Allworth Financial LP Cuts Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 644 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZION. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 512,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,732,000 after buying an additional 143,065 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth $1,697,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth $2,786,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $53.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.08. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $47.92 and a 1-year high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 29.21%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZION. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.15.

In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,646 shares in the company, valued at $656,135.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $269,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,135.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,666 shares of company stock worth $722,270. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

