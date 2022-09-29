Allworth Financial LP Has $49,000 Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Ventas were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 2,053.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTR opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 825.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average is $53.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 3,600.72%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Ventas from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.47.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

