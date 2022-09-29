Allworth Financial LP Makes New Investment in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDVV. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 69.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 55,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of FDVV stock opened at $34.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average is $38.48. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $33.34 and a 52-week high of $42.28.

