Allworth Financial LP Makes New Investment in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDVV. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 69.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 55,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period.
Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of FDVV stock opened at $34.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average is $38.48. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $33.34 and a 52-week high of $42.28.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV)
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.