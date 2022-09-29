Allworth Financial LP Makes New Investment in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 691.0% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 331,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after buying an additional 289,449 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 104,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 58,675 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 456,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 104,128 shares during the period.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Price Performance

Shares of FCG opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average is $24.82. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $31.07.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

