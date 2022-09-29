Allworth Financial LP Sells 17,621 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,405 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,621 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in General Motors by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in General Motors by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $479,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,601,291,000 after buying an additional 2,472,288 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 338.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on General Motors from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.28.

General Motors stock opened at $35.25 on Thursday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.85.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

