Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $14,477,662,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,590 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,634,988,000 after purchasing an additional 83,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,553,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,320,515,000 after purchasing an additional 33,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $100.05 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.87 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,816 shares of company stock worth $15,711,912. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

