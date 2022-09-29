ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA) Shares Up 1.6%

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.39 and last traded at $38.26. 50,172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $37.66.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.67.

