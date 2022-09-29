Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.39.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

NYSE ATUS opened at $6.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $21.15. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 112.67%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $315,284.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,226,010.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 69.5% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 1,011.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 56.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

