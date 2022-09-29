Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO) Stock Price Down 1%

Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Get Rating) dropped 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $7.08. Approximately 11,013 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 59,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

ALVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Alvotech in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Alvotech in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered Alvotech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, DNB Markets started coverage on Alvotech in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALVO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alvotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alvotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Alvotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alvotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,612,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Alvotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

