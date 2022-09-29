Amarillo National Bank Buys 366 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Amarillo National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.7% of Amarillo National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 2.6 %

GOOGL opened at $100.05 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.87 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.95.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,816 shares of company stock worth $15,711,912 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.18.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.