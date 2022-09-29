Amaroq Minerals (LON:AMRQ) Shares Down 2.8%

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (LON:AMRQ – Get Rating) was down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33.55 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 34.50 ($0.42). Approximately 84,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 98,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50 ($0.43).

Amaroq Minerals Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 39.19.

Get Amaroq Minerals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amaroq Minerals

In related news, insider David Loren Neuhauser bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £530 ($640.41).

Amaroq Minerals Company Profile

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Greenland. It holds interests in licenses covering an area of 7,615.85 square kilometers located in South Greenland. The company was formerly known as AEX Gold Inc and changed its name to Amaroq Minerals Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amaroq Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amaroq Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.