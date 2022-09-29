Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,031.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,519 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,552 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.9% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after buying an additional 9,008,600 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,053.0% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915,879 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,958.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,083,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $327,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,398 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.49.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $118.01 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 105.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

