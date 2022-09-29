Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,743.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,717 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.49.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $118.01 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.19 and its 200-day moving average is $129.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 105.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

