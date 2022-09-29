Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,843.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,057,354 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002,945 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $112,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $939,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.1 %

AMZN opened at $118.01 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.19 and a 200-day moving average of $129.43.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.49.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

