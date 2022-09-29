Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,955.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,072 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,164 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.2% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $579,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $939,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.49.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $118.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 105.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.