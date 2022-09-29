Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Hillman Co.

Hillman Co. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,900.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,299 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 15.7% of Hillman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hillman Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartist Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 25,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $86,359,000 after buying an additional 12,305 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 13,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,413,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.49.

Amazon.com stock opened at $118.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 105.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

