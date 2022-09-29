Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,272.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,384 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.8% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 800.0% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $118.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.49.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,720 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $2,266,396.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.