Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Santori & Peters Inc.

Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,835.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,381 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the quarter. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.49.

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.1 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $118.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.79, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.