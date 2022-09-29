Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,960.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,075 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,189 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.9% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $63,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Amazon.com by 800.0% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.49.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $118.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

