Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,997.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,245 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,849 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.8% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $110,725,825,000 after acquiring an additional 543,744 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,004,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008,600 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,053.0% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $770,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915,879 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,213,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,996,815,000 after acquiring an additional 639,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,053,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $118.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 105.79, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.49.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

