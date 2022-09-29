American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Holdings Raised by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 253.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth about $76,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.25.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 126.32%.

AMH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $366,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,496.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,507.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

