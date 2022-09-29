AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.63.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Up 2.3 %

AME stock opened at $114.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 177.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.