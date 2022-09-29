Amur Minerals (LON:AMC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.23

Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.23 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 1.22 ($0.01). Amur Minerals shares last traded at GBX 1.27 ($0.02), with a volume of 512,794 shares trading hands.

Amur Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 34.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.23. The firm has a market cap of £17.62 million and a P/E ratio of -12.65.

Amur Minerals Company Profile

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in locating, evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

Featured Stories

