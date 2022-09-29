Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chewy, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chewy in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 27th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chewy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 85.74% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chewy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Chewy from $59.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Chewy from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.18.

NYSE CHWY opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.34 and a beta of 0.44. Chewy has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average of $36.70.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 217,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $10,744,529.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,715 shares in the company, valued at $24,877,402.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 217,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $10,744,529.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,877,402.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,156 shares of company stock worth $11,790,954 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Chewy by 30.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,533,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,834 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the second quarter worth $49,246,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Chewy by 19.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after purchasing an additional 856,909 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Chewy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,622,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,977,000 after purchasing an additional 552,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Chewy by 36.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 994,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,541,000 after purchasing an additional 267,414 shares in the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

