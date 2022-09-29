Analysts Set Expectations for Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Delta Air Lines in a report released on Monday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $2.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.07. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DAL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.18. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.23.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,623.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 61,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 114.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 218.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,811,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,799 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 325.6% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 187,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 143,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

