Analyzing Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) & TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF)

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) and Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TerrAscend and Limoneira’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TerrAscend $210.42 million 1.68 $3.11 million N/A N/A Limoneira $166.03 million 1.38 -$3.44 million ($0.18) -71.94

TerrAscend has higher revenue and earnings than Limoneira.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TerrAscend N/A N/A N/A Limoneira -1.37% -0.95% -0.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares TerrAscend and Limoneira’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.0% of TerrAscend shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of Limoneira shares are held by institutional investors. 44.3% of TerrAscend shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Limoneira shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TerrAscend and Limoneira, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TerrAscend 0 3 6 0 2.67 Limoneira 0 0 1 0 3.00

TerrAscend currently has a consensus price target of $4.53, suggesting a potential upside of 223.12%. Limoneira has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.14%. Given TerrAscend’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TerrAscend is more favorable than Limoneira.

Summary

TerrAscend beats Limoneira on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania. In addition, it owns various synergistic under Gage Cannabis, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. brands. As of July 26, 2022, the company operated 27 dispensaries, including 3 Cookies dispensaries in Michigan and 1 in Toronto. TerrAscend Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes. It has approximately 6,100 acres of lemons planted primarily in Ventura, Tulare, San Luis Obispo, and San Bernardino Counties in California; and Jujuy, Argentina, as well in Yuma County, Arizona, and La Serena, Chile; 800 acres of avocados planted in Ventura County; 1,000 acres of oranges planted in Tulare County, California; and 900 acres of specialty citrus and other crops. In addition, the company rents residential housing units and commercial office buildings, as well as leases approximately 500 acres of its land to third-party agricultural tenants. Further, it is involved in organic recycling operations; and the development of land parcels, multi-family housing, and single-family homes. The company markets and sells its lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers; avocados to a packing and marketing company; oranges, specialty citrus, and other crops through Sunkist and other third-party packinghouses; and wine grapes to wine producers. Limoneira Company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, California.

