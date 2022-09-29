Anemoi International (LON:AMOI) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Anemoi International Limited (LON:AMOI – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.37 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Approximately 1,468,946 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,070% from the average daily volume of 125,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

Anemoi International Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94.

About Anemoi International

Anemoi International Limited, through its subsidiary, id4 AG, provides software and digital solutions to small and medium-size financial institutions. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

